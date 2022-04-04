Best is yet to come, says Raith Rovers' cup hero Poplatnik

Matej Poplatnik opens the scoring in the SPFL Trust Trophy Final. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

After a slow start at Stark’s Park, the on loan Slovenian striker is in a rich vein of goal scoring form with five in his last four games, including two in Sunday’s SPFL Trust Trophy Final which topped off a man of the match performance, during which he also had a hand in the build up to Ethan Ross’s strike which settled the match in Raith’s favour.

But the 29-year-old claims he can still show more and is determined to do so before the end of the season.

“I believe I can still do better,” he said.

"I’m not on the level I’m capable of - I’m like a diesel engine I need time to warm up!

“This is a big achievement but I’m still dreaming big.

"I will be 30 soon but I believe there’s still bigger achievements to come.

“I’m so grateful to Raith and the fans - if I could I would give the trophy to them.”

Raith’s first goal epitomised Poplatnik’s swashbuckling performances of late, bravely taking a boot to the face from Queen of the South’s Calvin McGrory as he bust a gut to get on the end of Reghan Tumilty’s inch perfect cross and having to sport a bandage for the remainder of the match as a result.

“I got a kick on the head at the first goal,” he said.

“I never felt it at first as I was too busy celebrating but after a minute I noticed the blood.

“There was no chance I wasn’t putting my head back in though.”

Now Poplatnik says he’s ready to focus on the remainder of the season and to try and help the club cement a top four finish and claim a play-off place.

“It’s been a tough season until now but we will celebrate then tomorrow is a new day because we have five huge games ahead of us to reach the play-offs,” he said.

“But I’m delighted for my team, the fans and everyone at Raith.

The fans were singing my name and I saw the Slovenian flag behind the goal.

“My girlfriend and two friends were there too. It’s a special moment.”

He added: “I’m so happy I can’t describe it.