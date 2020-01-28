Blairgowrie 1-2 Kennoway Star Hearts

It was cup duty as KSH travelled to Blairgowrie looking for the first win of a new decade.

The home side are on a run of good form and started aggressively, having the better of the opening ten minutes.

It was Kennoway who took the lead on the eleventh minute, though.

Watson played a pass to Ferrier on the right flank, the striker bustled his way into the penalty area twisting and turning two defenders before firing a clinical shot past the home keeper.

Kennoway grabbed a two goal cushion when a Liam Craig free kick from the left picked out Griffin inside the penalty area.

The defender got the slightest of touches on the ball to divert past O’Brien.

KSH were in firm control with Collins and Brown dominating the centre of the park. Collins was next to threaten the home goal as his shot from distance clipped the outside of the post.

Watson then saw an attempted cross from the right catch out the home keeper as the ball struck the top of the crossbar.

The home side pulled a goal back nine minutes before the break. KSH were on the attack and were hit by a counter, a long ball was played to Neave and as he battled for the ball with Griffin he saw it break kindly for him to advance through on Thomson before calmly placing the ball into the net.

A brief flurry of activity just before the end of the half saw Thomson produce a fine double save. A shot from the edge of the area from Adam was blocked and the KSH man got up and made sure Neave wasn’t getting his brace.

The start of the second half saw KSH on the offensive right from the off. Craig played in Young on the right, the full back found himself inside the penalty area only to drag his shot wide of the upright.

Craig was tormenting the home defence with his directness, the winger was unlucky with another run and shot as KSH stepped up the pressure.

Skipper Bryce forced O’Brien into a save when the striker collected the ball on the edge of the eighteen yard box, he shielded it well before spinning and hitting a shot that brought the keeper into action.

Entering the closing stages KSH were dealt a blow when an awkward fall saw Craig leave the field of play with a dislocated shoulder.

KSH: Thomson, Young, Griffin, Jordan, Wallace, Craig, Brown, Collins, Watson, Bryce, Ferrier.

Subs: Mair Couper Kay Doctor

Next game is away to Harthill Royal on Saturday at 2pm.