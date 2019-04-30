Blairgowrie 2-8 Tayport

Striker Dayle Robertson again led the way for Tayport last weekend, helping himself to four goals, all in the first half, in his team’s emphatic Consolation Cup sectional victory in Blairgowrie.

‘Port created a few early opportunities but had to wait until the 11th minute to open the scoring when a first-time cross from Luke O’Brien found top scorer Robertson, who swivelled and fired home his first counter of a productive afternoon.

Robertson then set up the returning Josh Chalmers, but his shot came back off the bar giving Blairgowrie a short reprieve. However, two minutes later, Robertson notched his second after a long throw-in caused confusion in the home box.

That goal came on 17 minutes and, within a minute, Tayport had added number three. Robertson was fouled inside the area and he netted the resultant spot kick, for a quick-fire hat-trick.

Ten minutes later, a Jamie Gill corner found Luke O’Brien on the six-yard line and he beat namesake Gordon O’Brien with a good header, to make it 4-0.

Perhaps a little complacency set in, as former ‘Port player Matty Adam was allowed to run with the ball before hitting a screamer past Jack Shaw, from twenty-five yards, on the half hour.

Straight back onto the offensive, Jamie Gill had a shot saved by the goalkeeper, but the rebound fell to Jamie Mackie, who volleyed home, to make it 5-1 to ‘Port.

Neat play then saw Kieran Inglis try his luck and his effort was parried by the over-worked O’Brien and Dayle Robertson was on hand to net his fourth goal of the game.

The Canniepairt men continued to torment their hosts by netting their seventh goal at the start of the second half, with Jamie Gill adding his name to the scoresheet.

Blair’ scored a second goal, courtesy of Cameron McManus, with quarter of an hour to go.

Tayport went straight up the park and added another goal with substitute Lewis Payne the scorer.

Tayport: Shaw (McPherson), O’Brien, Dale Robertson, Conway, Suttie, Zata, Mackie (Payne), Inglis, Dayle Robertson, Chalmers, Gill (Ireland).