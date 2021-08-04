Blow for Raith Rovers as Spencer is ruled out with foot injury

Raith Rovers midfielder Brad Spencer (l) (Pic: Scott Louden)

The midfielder picked up the injury in the 4-4 home draw with Hamilton on Saturday and is now expected to be out for up to six weeks.

It’s a huge blow to the Stark’s park side as the 25-year-old, who signed a new deal with the club last season, has been in fine form and is a key part of the club’s engine room.

Raith boss John McGlynn said: “It’s just a small fracture to the outside of his foot. He picked it up with about 10 minutes to go on Saturday.

“It wasn’t contact with anyone, it was just the way he went over on his foot and we didn’t really know about it until after the game.

“The timescale is that he’ll be out for between the next four to six weeks.

“It’s a blow for Brad who has been different class, but we’ll just have to get on with it."Raith will travel north without Spencer this weekend to face bogey side Inverness, a team Rovers have failed to beat in their last 23 meetings stretching back to October 2000.

McGlynn says it’s up to his side to break that unwanted record and says there will be no hangover from Saturday’s squandering of a four-goal lead.

"It’s up to us to end this hoodoo or whatever you want to call it.

"The players have picked things up very quickly this season and the standard of football we have been playing is different class.

"I can feel that in our camp the boys want to make amends for throwing away that lead on Saturday.

"We were masters of our own downfall but we also realise that we did do very well for large part of the game.

"We were in a winning situation but fair play to Hamilton, they have good players and they never stopped.

"It was a big learning curve for everyone here, but we’re not going to let it affect us in any way.

"It's one game out of 36 in the league so we will just put it behind us.

“We want to go up to Inverness and get three points which would be magnificent.

"We’re going to be very positive going there. You have to go into each game with belief and confidence.

“It is a difficult place to go but we will give it our best shot.