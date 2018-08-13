Bluebell exit cup at the hands of Broxburn

Dundonald Bluebell 2 Broxburn 5

Dundonald faced Broxburn for the second time this season hoping to make home advantage count and reach the second round of the Alec Jack Cup.

However, this is a game Dundonald would rather forget as they never got started and didn't look capable of turning the game around.

Broxburn made the better start and took the lead when a cross in from the left found a player unmarked at the back post to slot the ball into the net.

Dundonald were struggling to get into the match but they drew level when McKenzie fired the ball into the net after Walton had put him through.

Broxburn thought they had regained the lead but a free-kick rebounded off the bar and when it fell to their striker his shot was superbly saved by James Lennox.

The visitors did regain their lead, however, when their striker broke free and rounded the 'keeper to score.

Two minutes later Broxburn got goal number three when a shot was fired past Lennox from the edge of the box.

​Dundonald knew they faced an uphill battle to get back into this match after the break and their hopes disappeared when a ball into the box found an unmarked Broxburn player who headed it into the net for number four.

Campbell pulled one back for Dundonald before a mix up in the defence let Broxburn in again to score their fifth.

​Dundonald Bluebell: Lennox, Rogerson, Drummond, Durie, Wedderburn, Wallace, Walton, McKenzie, Smith, Campbell, Ness. Subs: Sibanda, Forbes, Penman.