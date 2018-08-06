Bluebell get first East of Scotland victory

Dundonald Bluebell 5 Craigroyston 0

After starting with two defeats, Dundonald got their first victory since their move to the East of Scotland League with a convincing Qualifying Cup win over Craigroyston at Moorside Park on Saturday.

It was their first home fixture of the campaign, while 'Bell manager Jason Dair also had a full squad to choose from for the first time in the cup competition.

Dundonald started the game well and put the visitors under pressure from the first whistle.

With ten minutes on the clock the home side took the lead. A good move down the right had the visitors' defence in trouble and when Campbell played the ball across goal Smith was on hand to fire the ball into the net.

Dundonald doubled their lead with an almost identical move but this time it was Ross who provided the pass for Smith to score.

Moments later Smith thought he had got his third but it was ruled offside. Only a good save from the Craigroyston 'keeper prevented Campbell from scoring but the striker didn't have to wait long to open his account when he slotted Ross cross into the net for a 3-0 lead at the half-time break.

​Dundonald started the second half with the same intensity and should have increased their lead when Campbell found himself through on goal with just the 'keeper to beat but the striker pulled his shot wide.

It was all Dundonald at this stage and Ness was unlucky to see his superb curling shot rebound off the bar.

Dundonald eventually added to their tally when Ness found Campbell in the box and he slotted the ball into the net.

The striker completed his hat-trick when he received the ball on the edge of the box and fired a unstoppable shot into the top corner of the net for 5-0.

​Dundonald looked very comfortable in this game, they kept possession well and didn't allow Craigroyston to create any chances.

Next up for Dair's men this Saturday is a home match against Broxburn in the Alex Jack Cup first round. Kick-off 2.30 p.m.

Dundonald: Lennox, Rogerson, Drummond, Dunlop, Wedderburn, Wallace, Ross, McKenzie, Smith, Campbell, Ness. Subs: Sibanda, Forbes, Durie, Walton, Penman.