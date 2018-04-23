Bo’ness 4-1 Kennoway Star Hearts

Looking to build on their last outing after a win at Sauchie, KSH travelled to Bo’ness for their first visit to Newtown Park.

So often this season good periods of play have been undone when the other side steps up their physicality and use a more direct approach.

Bo’ness had the advantage with some towering players starting to dominate any high ball all over the pitch.

The opening goal came when A corner from Stevenson was headed towards goal only for Paterson to make an instinctive save, however, Campbell was on hand to smash the ball home from a few yards out.

The second goal duly arrived on the half hour mark with another corner kick from the right.

This time the ball was powered into the top corner with Campbell rising above a static KSH defence for his second goal of the game.

Kennoway’s persistence was rewarded five minutes before half time when Muir picked the ball up deep before hitting a slide-rule pass between two defenders for M.Gay to advance and cleverly clip the ball past Murphy.

Millar restored the two goal advantage when he caught out Paterson and several players.

Kennoway tried to get the next goal to give themselves a lifeline but it looked a tough ask against a resolute Bo`ness back line.

With twelve minutes remaining the icing on the cake for the home side came with the goal of the day.

A free kick a good 30 yards from goal saw Gray hit a howitzer of a shot into the roof of the net leaving Paterson helpless.

It could have been more for Bo`ness but for the heroics on the goal line by Doig as he cleared after Millar’s shot.

Kennoway - Paterson, McGowan, Doig, Brewster, Craig, Muir, C.Gay, Rolland, Band, M.Gay, Shaw.

Subs - Young, Johnstone, Collins, Lindsay.

Home games follow against Forfar West End tonight (Wednesday) at 6.45 then against Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday at 2.30pm.