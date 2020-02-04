Boness Utd 3-2 Newburgh

Newburgh travelled to Bo’ness for the first of two league fixtures at Newton Park, the second coming along in two weeks.

With Sam Kirkham and Jack Hutchison suspended Newburgh were forced to change the line-up that had performed so well at Armadale the previous weekend.

Ben English started in the centre of the park for Hutchison and Andy Cameron returned from illness to take Kirkham’s place in the centre of defence.

Newburgh made the worst possible start to the game conceding a goal in the second minute.

A loose back pass by Clark was picked up by Bo’ness striker Balmer who slotted the ball past Calum Sutherland.

Newburgh did not look a shadow of the side that had performed so well the previous week and were soon two goals behind when Knox netted.

A half time rollicking saw a different Newburgh start the second half re-invigorated.

Ben Scarborough’s persistence led to Newburgh’s opening goal. He slid a pass to Craig Robinson inside the six yard box and a poor challenge on him gave the referee no option that to award a penalty.

Robinson assumed the penalty taking duties and sent his spot kick high into the net.

Newburgh pressed hard and with the momentum behind them they looked the likelier of the two sides to score. Chances fell to Sutherland and Galloway but neither could convert and as the dame entered the final tem minutes of play Newburgh were being held at bay by some excellent defending.

With 5 minutes to play Newburgh got their just rewards for the pressure they were putting Bo’ness under when Fraser drove an unstoppable shot from just outside the 18 yard box into the Bo’ness net.

But the home side were to inflict a late defeat on Newburgh with Gribben sealing the win before Clark was sent off.

Newburgh: C Sutherland, Fraser, Cameron, Clark, Scarborough, English (Wight 57), Kinnes (Annandale 82), Edwards, Robinson, S Sutherland, Galloway