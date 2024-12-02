Bonnyrigg Rose 1-1 East Fife: Point a good one, reckons boss Dick Campbell

Jess Norey (left) levelled for East Fife against Bonnyrigg Rose (Photo: Kenny Mackay)

East Fife boss Dick Campbell insisted he was happy with a point from his side’s trip to Bonnyrigg Rose last Saturday afternoon.

The Fifers draw 1-1 with Callum Elliot’s side to move back to second spot in the table ahead of this weekend’s table-topping clash with leaders Elgin City.

And despite a subpar first half showing in Midlothian, a strong second half reaction from the East Fife team was more than enough for the veteran boss.

Bonnyrigg got off to a flyer when Lee Currie curled home a cracking free kick after just eight minutes but the visitors eventually secured a point 15 minutes from time after Jess Norey tapped home from close range.

Speaking to East Fife TV, Campbell said: “They scored a good goal, it was a really well-taken free kick.

"First half, I wouldn’t argue against the fact that they were slightly on the front foot better than us.

“Once we got a hold of them (the team) at half time. We got a very clear message across to everybody.

“And what we got was more like an East Fife team managed by myself and my staff.

“We do not lie down to anyone.

“There was one of two fingers pointed at half time but we got a reaction and I think the fans will have seen that.

“I am not the Messiah at the end of the day.

“When you look at the team and subs I had put out today – I have to say I am happy that we didn’t lose the game.

“My players deserved a point from the match.”

The Fifers now host in-form Elgin City at the MGM Timber Bayview Stadium this Saturday, and a victory in that match would see Campbell’s team climb to the league summit by a single point.

Allan Hale’s side notched an impressive 3-2 Scottish Cup win over League One’s Kelty Hearts lass time out.

Campbell added: “Next week, if we beat Elgin City at home, then we go to the top of the league.

“I’ve got some injuries that need to be sorted out but we are hopeful that they will be better for the game.

“Let’s bring it on. I can only look after my own team.

“But they’ve scored a lot of goals. There will be changes for that one, I can assure you.”