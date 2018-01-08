Bonnyrigg Rose 5-1 Kennoway Star Hearts

After a long lay off due to fixture call offs and the Xmas shut down KSH finally got back into action against title favourites Bonnyrigg Rose.

The lengthy lay off showed in the opening stages as the home side dominated proceedings.

A chance was passed up when Gray missed a gilt edged chance from close range to score the opener.

However the home side did not have long to wait as on the 16th minute Lough pounced to head home from six yards from a cross on the left.

Two minutes later a cross from the right wing saw goal number two, this time it was McIntosh who finished from close range as the KSH defence looked to the linesman for a possible offside decision.

Gradually Kennoway started to find their way as they pressed the home side back and Muir saw a shot from 20 yards saved.

A minute before half time they got the goal their play deserved when skipper Chris Gay collected the ball just outside the 18yard box before drilling a right foot shot low into the corner of the net.

It looked like the lifeline the away side needed but right on the stroke of half time another cross from the left wing saw Currie blast the ball home from eight yards.

Despite the deficit the KSH players gave everything they had trying to claw their way back into the game.

The points were sealed in the 62nd minute when a penalty was awarded after a clumsy foul on the Rose striker. Martyniuk stepped up and made no mistake.

The final goal of the game was the pick of the bunch after a well worked corner kick routine saw the ball land at the feet of Martyniuk at the edge of the penalty area where he curled a exquisite shot into the top right corner of the goal.

KSH - Paterson, Young, Doig, Partridge, Brewster, McGowan, C.Gay, Craig, Band, M.Gay, Muir.

Subs - Bryce, Collins, Rolland, Newlands, Shaw.

Next game is away to Linlithgow Rose on Saturday afternoon.