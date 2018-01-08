Bonnyrigg Rose 5-1 Kennoway Star Hearts: KSH no match for Rose

Kennoway Star Hearts first footed Bonnyrigg Rose but there was to be no warm welcome for Kennoway as the Rose stretched their unbeaten run to 21 games after an emphatic 5-1 victory.

Neil Martyniuk struck twice and Keith Lough, Wayne McIntosh and Lee Currie were also on the scoresheet for the hosts. Chris Gay grabbed a consolation for the visitors as Rose moved top of the East Superleague; Kennoway remain in 15th.

A burst pipe at Kennoway meant the match was switched to New Dundas Park. The Rose started well before a slip by Alan Horne allowed Matthew Guy in but he couldn’t execute his shot properly. The Rose upped their game as Dean Brett’s cross was first blocked by the under pressure Paterson then he produced a brilliant save off the rebound fired in by livewire McIntosh.

With both teams looking for their first goal of 2018 it was Bonnyrigg who opened their account in the 14th minute. McIntosh held the ball up for Martyniuk to cross and Lough forced in the opener at the back post.

And just three minutes later it was 2-0 to the Rose when a Currie free kick was slotted home by McIntosh as Kennoway struggled to cope with the Rose attacks.

In 24 minutes another Currie free kick was just off target before Hearts replied with a two corners but eventually the danger was cleared by Neil Janczyk‘s header.

A quick Rose reply saw McIntosh set up Lough but keeper Paterson’s outstretched leg diverted the shot for a corner.

Next a rare Dylan Muir shot was straight at Andrews before a punch out by the home keeper off a Kenno corner was returned to the far post where Nathan Doig with the goal at his mercy headed the clear chance wide.

A better spell of Hearts’ play saw them halve the deficit leading up to the break when a long range shot from Chris Gay went into the Bonnyrigg net off the post.

McIntosh picked up a yellow for diving said referee Lorraine Watson before the Rose finished the half with a third goal netted by Currie following a cross from Martyniuk.

In the very first minute of the second half skipper Kerr Young had a chance at the far post following a quick corner but his header went wide.

Injury problems hit the visitors with Rolland replacing Scott Young before the Rose went 4-1 ahead in 58 minutes via a converted penalty by Martyniuk after a foul by Keiran Band on Scott Gray.

More subs saw Muir replaced by Lee Bryce for the visitors then an injury to Doig saw him kindly assisted off the field by Rose players with Collins coming on for Hearts’ third and final substitution.

Rose Sub Keiran McGachie on for Lough nearly scored with his first shot that was just inches off target.

The Rose did find the fifth in 75 minutes when Martyniuk netted after work by Nelson and Currie to set up the goal giving the Rose the perfect start to 2018.