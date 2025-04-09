Boss Conrad Courts' praise as nine-man Kirkcaldy & Dysart battle odds to beat Leith Athletic 2-0

K & D's Darren Ormiston is fouled for decision which led to late penalty which Kieran Dall scored (Pic Julie Russell)

Despite playing the last half hour with nine men after red cards for Scott Dunn and Jack O’Donnell in quick succession in the second half, Kirkcaldy & Dysart boosted their top three bid by recording a 2-0 home success over 12th-placed Leith Athletic last weekend.

Leading via Logan King’s 44th-minute opener, Dunn was dismissed for a high challenge on Leith keeper Ross McRae, before O’Donnell received a second booking for simulation and also walked.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, the home team produced a valiant display and were rarely troubled until Kieran Dall’s 87th-minute penalty clincher sealed the three points and moved them onto 38 East of Scotland Football League points from 23 matches in sixth place.

K & D boss Conrad Courts said: “I’m definitely very proud of the boys. It was a monumental effort from all of them, the nine players that were on the park and the subs.

"Especially the midfielders, who added legs to the team.

"The three midfielders that started the game plus the two midfielders that came on were unbelievable.

"All the boys are sticking together and there is a really good team spirit just now.”

On his team’s two dismissals, Courts added: “For the first red card Scott manages to get to the ball first, just before the goalie, but because Scott’s foot was about six feet in the air it’s one of those ones in this day and age that’s always going to be a red card.

"The second one was a booking for diving, but I thought Jack had been really harshly booked for his first one where he swore, so his red was hard to take.”

Last weekend’s win has taken K & D within seven points of third-placed Heriot-Watt University and the final promotion position, having played two games fewer.

So a crucial away league test awaits Courts’ men at fourth-placed Newtongrange Star this Saturday in a 2.30pm kick-off.

"We can get within two points of Newtongrange with a win,” Courts said. “We also still have to play Heriot-Watt twice so there are a lot of big games coming up to try and get that third place.

"That has been on my mind for months. The fact that we have only lost two of our last 16 games shows the confidence that’s in the squad just now.”