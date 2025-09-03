Boss delighted as Burntisland Shipyard cruise into first round proper of Scottish Cup

Lee Richardson has led Burntisland Shipyard to the first round proper of the Scottish Cup

Manager Lee Richardson declared his delight after second half goals from Michael Gibb and Ben Anthony eased Burntisland Shipyard into the Scottish Cup first round proper via a 2-0 second preliminary round victory at St Cuthbert Wanderers last Saturday.

Despite dominating the opening 45 minutes in the wind and rain, Shipyard couldn’t find an opening goal. But they eventually hit the front on 64 minutes when Jordan Hunter’s lob over hopelessly out of position home goalkeeper Nathan Brown found Gibb who scored from close range.

Shippy quickly doubled their lead in the 67th minute when Anthony received a Gibb pass, drove forward and fired the ball beyond Brown.

Another Shippy hero was goalkeeper Ryan Couser, who easily save a late penalty from the home team’s Owen Hall following a foul in the box by substitute Sean Euler-Collinson.

And gaffer Richardson told club media post match: “We dominated the first half but couldn’t convert any of the chances that fell our way.

"Second half was more difficult but the two quick goals, in my opinion, settled the issue and if they had scored the penalty, I believe we would have still gone on to win the match.

"I was really pleased with all my players today. Every one of them went about their business in a professional manner and deserve their reward.”

After seeing off last weekend’s South of Scotland League opponents in Kirkcudbright, Burntisland’s reward is an away first round tie against University of Stirling at Forthbank Stadium on the weekend of Saturday, September 27.