Boss Greg Shields delighted as St Andrews United win at league leaders

Greg Shields masterminded win at leaders (Library pic: Scott Louden)

After an inconsistent run of results, St Andrews United got their East of Scotland Football League Premier Division campaign back on track by inflicting a first league defeat of the season at leaders Jeanfield Swifts on Wednesday evening.

The 3-2 United win – in which they trailed 1-0 and 2-1 but prevailed with goals by David Maskrey, trialist Jake Rennie and Lewis Craik, the latter two arriving in the last ten minutes – came just four days after they had exited the Scottish Cup 4-2 at Hill of Beath Hawthorn in the second preliminary round.

“Wednesday was more like us,” said Saints boss Greg Shields. “It's been a rough couple of months results wise. It's been up and down, a little bit inconsistent, with highs and lows. But it's good to go and beat the league leaders and it was thoroughly deserved.

"We played well at the right times, with six changes from the team that lost to Hill of Beath. You've got to freshen it up, and that's what we did.

"The work ethic of the group was a lot better than it has been of late. They were just bang at it, which was very good.”

United’s win featured fine goals, with Maskrey’s spectacular looping shot, Rennie netting with a deflected effort and Craik sealing the three points – which moved Saints seventh with ten points from six fixtures – with a left foot effort into the top corner.

When asked if trialist midfielder Rennie could be signed permanently, Shields said: “You want to give him time and see how he settles in with the group.

"The next couple of games will be important for him. He's a good lad, a decent player, energetic, got ability. He can create chances and score goals. I know him inside out from a time previously, and that's always helpful.

"It's just getting him back on the right path of loving football again.”

When asked about last Saturday’s Scottish Cup exit, Shields added: “Hill of Beath are a good side. They're good going forward, they're effective at what they do. It's a hard place to go.

"I knew that going into the game. We made a game of it, but unfortunately they were just too strong in the end. I'm just disappointed to get knocked out of the cup.

"We had wanted the chance to play against teams from Dundee, the Highland League or West teams. That's what the Scottish Cup is all about.”

Saints are in league action this Saturday when they contest a Fife derby at Glenrothes which kicks off at 2.30pm.