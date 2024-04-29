Michael Gibb got two (Pic Burntisland Shipyard)

Goals by Michael Gibb (2) and Dan Thomson quickly had Shippy on easy street in this East of Scotland League second division encounter at New Recreation Park, with the score remaining 0-3 at half-time.

After reports of a loud bust up in the home dressing room during the interval, the home side appeared more fired up when they returned to the field and Zac Scally pulled a goal back for them on 56 minutes.

But Shipyard trialist Gary Nicholson restored the away side’s three-goal cushion after 74 minutes with a shot from around the penalty spot.

Richardson told club media: “We couldn’t have made a better start, getting three goals ahead and being in control of the game.

"We let them back into it and I have to take some responsibility for it as I made changes to the shape.

"Nevertheless, once we scored the fourth goal we were back in control and should have had a couple more.

“I was delighted with Gary and the three young boys who came on in the second half.

"It would have been fantastic had Ollie (Wardrop) managed to put his chance away.”

Last weekend’s victory moved 10th-placed Burntisland onto 31 points from 26 matches.