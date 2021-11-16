'Boss told me Taylor teams take time on ball' - McGlynn tip helps two-goal Raith Rovers hero Ethan Ross

A jubilant Ethan Ross celebrates scoring at Hamilton with his team-mates (Pics by Alan Murray)

Prior to shooting across home keeper Joe Hilton to put Raith 1-0 up in the first half, Ross had robbed an Accies player in the build-up and post match thanked McGlynn for this.

Ross, 20, said: "The gaffer obviously told me that Taylor (Accies manager Stuart Taylor) likes his teams to take time on the ball and that would be an opportunity to kind of nick in and win it and I’ve done that.

"He’s tried to take a touch by me, I’ve nicked in and Dario (Zanatta) has played a good ball in from wide and I’ve just thought get it across the goal and hopefully it’ll go in and thankfully it did.

Ethan Ross torments the Accies defence

"We knew if we could get the ball to Dario down that left hand side and leave him one v one that he would cause Matheson problems. You can see he does that the whole game from start to finish.

"Dario’s been brilliant. Every week he’s getting on the scoresheet or he’s making assists.

"The second one’s a bit more instinctive. It just dropped to me inside the box, I’ve hit it and thankfully it’s gone off one post and in off the other one.

"So I was happy to see that one go into the net.

“It’s a great win because they’ve kind of steadied the ship in the past few games.

"We’ve come here and we’ve put on a really good performance in the first half and a really good professional performance in the second half.

"I’m delighted to get the two goals but the most important thing is the three points.”

Ross is relishing life with Raith after joining permanently upon his departure from Aberdeen this summer following a previous loan spell.

"I’m loving it,” Ross said. “I think that’s a big reason why I came back because I loved my football here last year.

"Coming back here I’ve managed to get myself back into the team and performances like that can only help me and help the team going forward.