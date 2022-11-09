'Both teams have great incentive' - Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray looking up in league table ahead of trip to Dundee

Gary Bowyer's Dundee face Raith this weekend

"Us and Dundee will probably be fairly happy where we are, mainly because the league is so tight,” Rovers boss Murray told the Fife Free Press.

"It sets the game up nicely. There’s incentives for both teams really because they’re in the same position as us albeit they’re at home.

"So there’s maybe a wee bit more added pressure on them. But we put pressure on ourselves because we know that, potentially, depending on what happens on Friday night at Hamilton v Ayr, that we could move joint top or certainly move into second position which would set us up really nicely over the Christmas period.

"But it will be a very, very difficult game. They’ve got some good players Dundee.

“With the wins that we’re getting my players are pretty happy and rightly so with the way that we’re playing.

"We’ve been winning games, especially at home, so I don’t think they’re too bothered about the league position at the moment.

"It’s so tight you can win a few and move up or lose a few and move down.

"We all want to be as high as we can be obviously, but we’re not getting too distracted by that.

"We’re pleased with our performances more than anything else and the levels that the boys are putting in.

"Over the course of the season we probably feel that we haven’t got the points we’ve deserved. We’ve just got to keep going now, take every game in isolation.”

Dundee won 1-0 at Stark’s Park in the sides’ first meeting this season in August.

"Our game at home against Dundee was really tough,” added Murray, whose team won 3-1 at home to Hamilton Accies last weekend. “We were a wee bit unlucky I felt not to take a point as we missed a glorious chance with about 15 minutes to go.

"We were still very much in our infancy stage.

"After watching Dundee in their last couple of games, they’ve got great energy about them, we’ve improved a little bit and they’ll be finding their feet with a new manager (Gary Bowyer) as well.

"It’s no different playing Dundee away to Hamilton at home, it’s the same preparation, the same determination, butit’s never easy.”