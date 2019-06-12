Brad Spencer leaves the Loons for Raith Rovers

Raith Rovers have completed the signing of midfielder Brad Spencer on a one year deal.

The 23-year-old started last season at Dumbarton before signing for Forfar in January.

He caught the eye of Rovers management team John McGlynn and Paul Smith in the five matches he played against them last season.

Brad started off in the academy of Houston Dynamos in the USA where his father – former Rangers, Chelsea, Everton and Scotland striker John – played and coached.

He then signed for Kilmarnock in 2017 before joining the Sons at the start of last season.