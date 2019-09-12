Breaking - East Fife boss Darren Young is Ladbrokes League One manager of the month

Darren Young is dreaming East Fife can climb the property ladder and take up residence in the Championship.

Many were putting their house on Falkirk winning Ladbrokes League One this season.

But Young’s Fifers have shown they’re in the market after a flying start to the campaign that’s earned him the manager of the month award for August.

It’s 22 years since the Methil men were last in the second tier and estate agent boss Young would love to take them back there.

The former Aberdeen star said: “It would be amazing if we could get back to the second tier after that length of time but we’re not getting carried away.

“We’ll give it a go. We’ve increased our points year on year so we want to do that again.

“We’re on a good run right now and we’d love it to continue but we know there will be some bumps along the way.”

Young woks for Remax during the day and then moulds his side twice a week at night for the weekend action.

He said: “I’m buying and selling houses during the day and I’m buying and selling players at night!

“Well. It’s not quite like that but it’s working well. I can fit my estate agency work around my football schedule so it’s a good situation.

“Everybody has played their part in a good start to the season.

“We’ve come from behind in four of the five league games we’ve played and won three of them which shows the character and spirit in the team.”

Young, a former Wasp, was on Alloa’s radar again in the summer after Jim Goodwin left for St Mirren.

He said: “I know the jungle drums were beating when the Alloa job came up again in the summer because of my connections there.

“I could have had the opportunity when I was at Albion Rovers two years ago but they blocked it which was annoying because I had done so well for them.

“But it led to me going to East Fife and that’s been great for me.

“We’ve managed to keep the core of players from my first season and we have been adding quality and experience.

“This summer we brought in Danny Denholm and Ryan Wallace who won the title last year with Arbroath so they know what it’s all about.

“We’ve got Chris Higgins back from Ayr permanently and Sean Murdoch’s on loan from Dundee United so these guys have great backgrounds.

“I feel we have strong bench too which means it’s great for competition.”

The league leader face Montrose on Saturday.