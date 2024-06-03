BREAKING: Raith Rovers ace Dylan Easton targeting promotion next season after signing new contract
Easton, 30, out of contract this summer after two years at Stark’s Park, elected to stay on in Kirkcaldy despite reported interest from rival clubs including Premiership outfit Motherwell.
He told www.raithrovers.net: “I’ve really enjoyed my past two years here, so I was delighted to be offered an extension to my contract.
"The group of boys we have here are great - I love working under the gaffer and the fans have all made me feel at home.
“Obviously we fell just short last season, but I’m looking forward to pushing on again next season and hopefully going one better than last.”
Easton has made 98 appearances for Raith and scored 21 goals, along with 17 assists for his team-mates as he sealed his place as one of the most exciting players in Rovers colours in the season just ended.
Rovers manager Ian Murray said: “I'm very glad Dylan has re-signed for the club. I think the Rovers and Dylan have been good for each other and I personally enjoy working with Dylan.
“We all know about his quality and ability, and I'm sure there would have been a lot of interest in Dylan from other clubs.
“We are delighted he has decided Stark's Park is the best place for him.”
Amongst many magical moments this season, Easton scored the winner at Dundee United as Raith beat the eventual Championship winners 1-0 last December.
He also netted crucial strikes in derby matches against Dunfermline, and v Partick and Ayr United (amongst others).
Since making his debut in the old SFL Division One 12 years ago as a teenager for Livingston v Partick (and then playing his second ever professional match v Raith Rovers a week later - alongside new Rovers signing Callum Fordyce) Easton has played extensively across the leagues in Scotland for Berwick, Elgin, Forfar and Kelty (amongst other clubs) before joining up with Rovers boss Murray at Airdrieonians in July 2021 for a successful season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.