Lewis Gibson shows off his new colours at Stark's Park

Raith Rovers have further strengthened their squad today (Thursday) with the acquistion of Queen of the South winger Lewis Gibson, 18, on a three-year deal.

During the 2023-24 season in League One, Gibson scored twice and had eight assists, with his overall tally in two campaigns for the Doonhamers reading six goals and 17 assists from 61 appearances.

Gibson was promoted to Queen’s first team in the summer of 2022, following impressive performances in reserve matches and training.

Since breaking into their team he’s looked far from out of place, playing over 60 times and chipping in with a number of goals and assists.

Lewis Gibson (right) in action for Queen of the South against Falkirk last season (Pic Michael Gillen)

Rated to be a tenacious and energetic player who can play in multiple positions, Gibson likes to get up and down the pitch and is never afraid to put in a tackle.

He told Raith TV: “It’s a great opportunity and a great club. It’s a good opportunity for me to progress my career and I’m buzzing to get started.”

Raith manager Ian Murray said: “Lewis is a really good young player that I first saw when he broke into Queen of the South’s team in the Championship.

"He’s already played a high number of games for his age and has shown huge potential.

"He’s a really good signing for us - a powerful runner and one we believe can improve more with us. Myself and all the staff are looking forward to working with him.”