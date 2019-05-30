Brilliant Bowhill Rovers make it a league and cup double

Bowhill Rovers secured their third league title in a row against Kirkcaldy YMCA in the final league match of the season.

The victory on May 18 saw them lift the KFAFA Premier League trophy for the second time in two years following the move from the now defunct Kingdom Caledonian League.

Bowhill went into the game knowing only a victory would see them retain the title.

Leven United were sitting one point clear at the top of the table, having already played their final league game, leaving Bowhill to play catch up.

Bowhill were on a fantastic run towards the end of the season after taking maximum points from six league matches in a row.

The seventh successive victory on the final day of the season saw them top the table as champions by two points.

A good crowd again made its way to Wallsgreen Park in Cardenden to take in the game and see Bowhill captain Darren Gribbin lift the league trophy once again.

The game itself was a tight affair, with Kirkcaldy making things very difficult for Bowhill.

The game was level at 1-1 at half time but Bowhill had enough left to go on and hit two goals in the second half and won the game 3-1.

The goal scorers on the day Bowhill took the title were Barry Allan, Greg Halliday and Darren Gribbin.

Rovers then had the chance to make it a memorable League and Cup double on Friday when they played in the Smith & Grant Premier League Cup Final against Leven United at Mooreside Park, Dundonald.

As expected, it was a difficult game as the two top teams in the Premier League went head to head.

Bowhill certainly started the game on the front foot and were on top from the start.

They made the breakthrough with a well-worked goal, with Greg Halliday setting up Darren Gribbin to tap the ball in from close range.

The first half ended with Bowhill 1-0 up.

The second half was more or less the same, with Bowhill still on top.

Leven worked hard and made a few changes to try and get back into the game but Rovers held on to make it a League and Cup double.

Manager Jim McGuinness said: “It’s been a great end to the season.

“The Kingdom of Fife Premier League was always our main target, so to win it for the third year in a row is special, and to add the Premier League Cup was a perfect way to finish the season.

“We also targeted a run in the Scottish Cup this year, however a narrow fifth round defeat to Colville Park, who went on to win the trophy for the third year in a row, was no disgrace!

“I would also like to thank our committee, who all do a great job and help us grow as a club every year.

“Also a big thank you to all the local companies who continue to sponsor the team.”

Bowhill Rovers Player of the Year Award will take place in the Railway Tavern, Cardenden, on Saturday, June 15 at 7pm, with State of Emergency providing entertainment.

Everyone is welcome to attend.