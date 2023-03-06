East Fife's Brogan Walls (Photo: Kenny Mackay)

The Fifers won 3-2 on League Two duty, with Walls grabbing one of the goals on the day.

“It was a long time coming and the feeling was great," he told EFTV. “It hasn’t been the easiest start for me after picking up a bad injury. It was all topped off with a win.

"Ryan Schiavone put in a great ball and I knew I had to get in there and I managed to score.

“I wanted to put it low and keep a good contact on it and I managed to do that. I wasn't too knackered surprisingly towards the end but my legs were starting to go.