Scott Brown was appointed Ayr United manager on January 23, penning a two-and-a-half-year contract with The Honest Men (Pic by Sammy Turner/SNS Group)

Murray and Brown were Hibernian team-mates from 2002 to 2005, serving under Bobby Williamson and Tony Mowbray and later starring for either half of the Old Firm – Murray for Rangers (from 2005 to 2007) and Brown with Celtic (2007 to 2021).

This weekend’s game at Somerset Park is the first time Murray and Brown go head to head as gaffers, with the ex-Celtic and Scotland midfielder having signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with The Honest Men on January 23 after been sacked by English League One outfit Fleetwood Town last September.

Murray, whose second-placed team won 2-1 against Dundee United in their latest Scottish Championship fixture on Friday night to move within a point of the Tangerines at the top with 13 games remaining, told the Fife Free Press: "Obviously Scott had his wee stint down at Fleetwood, a really, really hard first job.

"But it was a great opportunity as well because Fleetwood are in a decent league.

"Scott's worked under some brilliant managers. And I'm sure he'll try and get some of the stuff he's learned from managers into his job.

"I think for Ayr, it's a really, really good appointment, a really fresh appointment.

"It's a good job for Scott as well because Ayr are a big club in Scottish football. They did really well last season, finishing second in the league.

"It's a wee bit different this season but I think that will show Scott how hard this league is.

"It's very, very difficult when you look around it and you see clubs doing really well one season but then the next season don't do so well.

"It changes really quickly. But Scott's not daft, he's grown up in Scottish football so he'll understand it."

Brown’s stint as a player at Easter Road early on in his playing career saw him serve under one other permanent manager in John Collins. His old pal Murray reckons Brown will draw on the experiences gained under his former Hibbees gaffers as he bids to guide Ayr up the table.

The Stark’s Park boss added: "Early in my career, Scott was too young to be involved.

“But I had Alex McLeish (Hibs manager from 1998 to 2001) who was a massive influence on my career.

"So I think I take a lot from Alex in terms of how he went about things. He was really good and went on to have a great career.

"But there were also other guys right up to the end. Bobby Williamson was good how he had a different approach.

"Colin Calderwood as well at Hibs towards the end. He got a lot of stick and his results weren't great but his actual man management and his training methods were really good.

"Mixu Paatelainen (Easter Road gaffer from 2008-2009) was another one, Yogi (John Hughes, in charge from 2009 to 2010 during Murray’s second playing spell at Hibs).

"I think the bottom line is, I think it's a non negotiable for every manager, give it 100%.

"I think every manager can accept mistakes as long as you're honest.

"Footballers always think we're smarter than everyone else at times. But trust me, managers and coaching staff, they see absolutely everything.”

Ayr go into the match against Murray’s title chasers in fifth place in the Scottish Championship with 29 points from 24 fixtures.