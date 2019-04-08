Broughty Athletic 0-0 Kennoway Star Hearts

KSH travelled to Tayside to take on title challenging Broughty with a severely depleted squad.

With manager Kevin Byers having eight players unavailable, mainly to an injury crisis, he had no other option than to name assistant Chris Templeman in the starting line up and himself on the bench.

It looked a tough enough job with a fully fit squad playing a team who had won the majority of their games in this year’s league campaign.

It was a torrid start for the visitors with Broughty striking the post inside the first five minutes, from the rebound Paterson was called into action with a fine save.

It was a back to wall defensive display in the opening period with Templeman adding his experience to the team that included four players under 19.

Broughty had the bulk of possession in the first half but their attacks were met by a resolute Kennoway rearguard, with Paterson in goal equal to any effort that came his way.

Three minutes into the second half and an injury to Templeman saw KSH forced into the only substitution available to them when manager Byers replaced his assistant.

Despite the disruption to the defence, Doig took the place of Templeman allowing Byers to play in his customary midfield role.

Workmanlike and disciplined, the Kennoway players started to show some belief in their performance with youngsters Collins and Watson showing no fear in the middle of the park.

With Johnstone showing his calming influence in the middle of the park, KSH started to create chances of their own.

Bryce forced the home keeper into action as he smothered a low shot.

Another chance fell to Bryce, this time the Broughty shot stopper pulled off an even better save as the sides had to settle for a point apiece.

Manager Byers said: “Sometimes tactics go out the window in football.

“We had ten fit players. Chris and myself are delighted with the application and desire they have all shown all season, however, they rolled their sleeves up and gave their all. There were a lot of tired legs and aching bodies out there and I know for a fact the support just like ourselves appreciated every single minute of what was a very well deserved point against a top side.

KSH: Paterson, Mair, Templeman, Brewster, R.Muir, Doig, Collins, Watson, Johnstone, Bryce, B.Rolland.

Sub: Byers.

Next game is at home to Tayport on Saturday at 2.30pm