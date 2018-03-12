Broughty Athletic 4-2 Kennoway Star Hearts

Ten-man Broughty Athletic claimed back to back victories in the Super League with a hard-fought 4-2 win over Kennoway Star Hearts in atrocious weather conditions.

The visitors started brightly as Mutch, Shaw and Craig were denied by goalkeeper McPherson before Mathew Gay crashed an effort off the bar.

A familiar theme to recent games saw KSH go behind despite their promising start when Liversedge evaded a challenge before firing a low shot in the bottom corner of the net.

A further blow for Kennoway saw the lively Mutch limp off injured. Eight minutes before half time, it was 2-0 as Winter converted from the penalty spot after being fouled in the box.

Kennoway finally got the goal their play deserved shortly after the restart. Gay converting from the spot after a handball. In the midst of the penalty award Milne from Broughty was shown a second yellow then red card after his protests.

KSH hopes of getting back into the game against the ten men were extinguished with 15 minutes remaining as Clark scored against the run of play to make it 3-1, gliding past a succession of defenders before slotting the ball past Paterson.

The visitors gave themselves a glimmer of hope when a cross was delivered into the penalty area with the Mathew Gay on hand to lob the ball over McPherson and into the net for a goal of stunning but yet simple quality.

It was all out attack for KSH as they tried to get back on level terms. A corner kick from the left saw Doig presented with a great opportunity but his header was saved again by the impressive McPherson.

To rub salt in the wounds the killer fourth goal for the hosts arrived in the final minute with the conditions providing the chance for Garden as the ball got caught underfoot of a KSH defender with a botched clearance and he took advantage to clinch victory.

Kennoway: Paterson, Young, Partridge, Brewster, Band, Shaw, McGowan, C.Gay, Craig, M.Gay, Mutch Subs: Collins, Muir, Bryce, Lindsay, Doig