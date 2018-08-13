Broughty Athletic 5-1 Glenrothes: Glens second best to title favourites

Glenrothes Juniors travelled across the Tay Bridge to play Broughty Athletic one of the bookies’ favourites to win the Super League.

A late change was made in goal when Gear injured himself in the warm up and was replaced by Mushet. The first chance of the game fell to the home side on two minutes when a cross cum shot from Scott was wide of the goal. After ten minutes Glens conceded a free kick 18 yards from goal which was cleared off the line.

Glens were finding it very hard to get across the halfway line at this stage and Broughty were running the show with only good defensive work from Mushet and Moffat in particular plus some bad finishing keeping the Glens in the game.

In one of their few attacks Glens had a very strong claim for a penalty kick turned down by the official. Mushet made a good save from a free kick then in 29 minutes. The home side took a deserved lead when McLennan scored.

A long ball found Leslie bearing in on goal but he was crowded out by some good defending and Glens then won a free kick on the left hand side which was cleared, while at the other end shots from McLennan and Kesson missed the target.

The home side started the second half on the offensive and doubled their tally on 49 minutes when a fine run from Hutchinson found Scott who shot home. Two minutes later Kesson broke clear only for Mushet to make a fine save with his feet.

The Glens were finding it very difficult to get in the game with only a shot from S, Renton easily saved by McPherson. On 55 minutes G.Renton replaced the limping Kinnes. In the 68th minute a free kick found the head of Moffat who headed over McPherson into the net to get the Glens back in the game. However, slack play by the Glens allowed Broughty to kill the game with two goals in two minutes through McCartney and Hay, with Smith scoring the final goal in 87 minutes.

The Glens were probably glad to hear the final whistle as unfortunately they were second best all game to a very good Broughty team who lived up to being one of the favourites to win the league.

Next Saturday the Glens are at home to Fauldhouse with a 2.30pm kick off another difficult game but I’m sure together as a team they can raise their game and rise to the challenge. Glenrothes: Mushet, Kinnes, trialist 1, Anderson, Moffat, S. Renton L Schiavone, Leslie, Celentano, trialist2, Buchan. Subs: Pearson, Ormiston, G Renton, C Schiavone.