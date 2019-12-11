Broughty Athletic 6-0 Tayport

Tayport crashed to a demoralising defeat at Whitton Park last Saturday afternoon, losing by six goals, although there were periods during the game when ‘Port caused problems for the hosts.

Needless to say, the Fed’ took their chances and the Canniepairt men did not.

Inside a minute of the kick off, home full-back McNaughton’s speculative effort from the right touchline found the top left hand corner of the Tayport goal and Broughty were off and running.

Former ‘Port player Gregor Anderson netted number two, on 26 minutes, after the visitors had failed to clear a corner.

Ten minutes later, failure to clear another corner led to another ex-‘Port player, veteran forward Bryan Duell, netting a third.

Then, just on half-time, Skelly netted penalty to make it 4-0 and there was no way back into the game for the beleaguered bottom club.

On 65 minutes, another penalty from Skelly increased the lead to five and, with 20 minutes remaining, Duell converted a left wing cross to double his personal tally and bring up the half dozen.

In the 90th minute, Tayport had an opportunity to score their first away league goal of the season when Kieran Conway barged former team-mate Jamie Gill off the ball.

The prolific Dayle Robertson, however, sent the penalty kick wide of Diamond’s goal, which summed up a disappointing day for Chris McPherson’s men.

The defeat means that ‘Port remain very much rooted to the foot of the McBookie.com North Superleague.

With just two points to show for their efforts this season, Tayport will be hoping to take something from the games in hand they have over those above them.

Tayport: J Shaw, L O’Brien, F Wilson, B Ness, R Suttie, K Rollo (K Middleton 83m), F Anderson (B Gourlay 45m), L Shaw, G Breen (Dale Robertson 71m), Dayle Robertson, J Gill.