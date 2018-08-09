Brown demands more from “horrible” Saints

St Andrews United may have hit six in their weekend cup win at Peebles, but boss Andy Brown has demanded more.

A convincing 6-1 win away from home would certainly please most gaffers, however Brown didn’t feel his side gave everything they could.

The one sided League Cup qualifier saw Saints race into a five goal lead before Peebles got off the mark late on - only for United to net again.

But boss Brown said: “I thought we were horrible.

“We won 6-1 but I still went through them after the game.

“Peebles weren’t playing well so a few of our players felt they didn’t have to give it everything and in certain areas of the park we were really poor.

“It wasn’t good enough.

“Players should always be looking to be at least an eight out of ten in every game they play but too many were happy to drop down to a five.”

Brown was clearly unhappy with his side despite the heavy win - but said his players were in complete agreement with him.

“They knew themselves they dropped off,” he said.

“It’s a mentality thing and they know they won’t get away with running at 90 per cent in the league this season.”

United host Musselburgh in the Alex Jack Cup this weekend and Brown is expecting a stern test.

They will have to be at their very best if they are to see off a decent Musselburgh side.

Brown said: “I saw them play Burntisland Shipyard (Burgh won 1-0) and they are a good side who play some good football.

“We’ll be underdogs for the game but will go into it with nothing to lose.

“It’s a big challenge for us, but we’re looking forward to it.”

United are gearing up for their maiden season in the East of Scotland League and will open their campaign on Tuesday night at home to Jeanfield Swifts.

Brown’s side has been shaping up nicely over the past couple of weeks, but the manager reckons there’s still room to squeeze another couple of new faces in.

“I’m still trying to get at least another two in,” said the manager.

“Ideally I’d like a left winger because we’re a bit short on the left hand side of the park.

“Maybe another central midfielder as well but, to be fair, the young lad we’ve brought in from Edinburgh City under 20s, Jack Blaney, looks like he might be able to fit in there.

“He’s been impressive.

“And we can maybe do with another striker as well.

“Paul Quinn is not 100 per cent yet but has started training.

“Having played for teams like St Mirren and Stenhousemuir he gives us that bit of experience but, while he’s out, I’m relying on a couple of young lads up front.”

Overall, though, Brown reckons his squad is good enough to give a decent account of itself when the new league campaign kicks off.

“I’m happy with where we are,” he said.

“It’s a good mix of boys we have in the dressing room and that’s important.

“They’re all ready to make the step up.”

Kick off on Saturday is scheduled for 2.30 p.m.

If you want to see Saints begin their East of Scotland League campaign in Conference C on Tuesday night, then kick off at Barnetts Park is 7.00 p.m.