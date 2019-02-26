Broxburn Ath 2-1 St Andrews Utd

Things got off to a bad start against league leaders Broxburn when Saints shipped an opener just a few minutes in.

Jack Blaney tried to usher the ball out of the park for a corner only to give up possession to Locke.

His short pass picked out Nimmo who fired past Lee Wilson for the opening goal.

Broxburn scored again on the 22 minutes mark when a Ross corner was cleared out of goalmouth only for it to be knocked back in for Townsley to convert.

United had to compose themselves as they tried to work a way back into the match but, to their credit, were able to get a foothold.

Dylan Honeyman had a sight of goal but his shot lacked the power to beat home keeper Wallace.

A minute before the break a free kick by Broxburn looked net bound but Lee Wilson pulled off a great save.

Broxburn were handed the perfect chance to make it 3-0 when, four minutes into second half, a foul inside the area gave the home team a penalty. Once again Lee Wilson did well to block away an effort from Ross.

Substitute Paul Quinn showed his skills with 20 minutes to go when he did well to get to the byline and slipped the ball into the net via Donaldson who had attempted to clear only for his effort to rebound off Harrison and into the net.

Unfortunately for Saints Oliver Fleming was sent off with quarter of an hour to go after receiving a second yellow. But the visitors tried to take the game to Broxburn in an effort to salvage a draw.

With two minutes to go Lee Wilson pulled off another great save from Nimmo.

But the Albyn Park support could relax as their team gained another three points.

Saints:L Wilson, Blaney,(Quinn 69), S Mcdonald (Stark 61), O Fleming, M Fleming, Mcmanus, King, Penman, Cunningham (Falconer 52), Honeyman, J Wilson.

Subs: S Cunningham, Stark, D Fleming, Moran.