Burgh aiming for semi finals

After a free weekend last Saturday, it’s back to business for Newburgh Juniors this weekend.

Newburgh head over the Queensferry Crossing on Saturday to face South Premier League champions Pumpherston in the quarter final of the Fife & Lothians Cup at Recreation Park.

With Newburgh having completed their league programme last weekend the full focus of the squad is now on the remaining cup fixtures with Saturday’s game offering the winners a home semi final tie against Livingston United.

Newburgh currently sit in sixth place in the McBookie.com Premier League South but other sides have games to play.