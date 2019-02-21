Burgh boss takes positives after defeat

Newburgh manager Scott Hudson was understandably disappointed after his side’s 6-2 cup defeat at Thornton on Saturday.

The manager said his side showed signs of improvement after the break, but conceded they must be better across the full 90.

He said: “No one enjoys being beaten in the manner we were but we have to take heart from our second half performance.

“Thornton are an excellent side who are doing well in the Super League. We just have to lick our wounds and get back to work through the week at training and get the lads up for next week’s visit to Bathgate.”

On three debutants at the weekend, Hudson said: “Danny, Chad and Jack were all thrown in at the deep end as I wanted to see how they would fit in to the team. They all performed well and will bring more competition for starting places to the squad which is crucial to our development.”