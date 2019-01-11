‘Burgh can bounce back against Hearts

Newburgh boss Scott Hudson says he expects a positive reaction from his side after seeing them beaten 5-1 by Livingston United on Saturday.

It was an afternoon to forget for Newburgh, but the manager has pinpointed areas where the side can improve ahead of this weekend’s League Cup fixture against Kevin Byers’ Superleague side Kennoway Star Hearts.

He’d like them in particular to be better when in control of the ball.

The Newburgh boss was disappointed after the game, saying: “We never really got into our stride and gave away possession too easily.

“The lads will learn from this and we will re-group over the next couple of games in the League Cup and come back stronger.”

Newburgh face Kennoway Star Hearts in the Thorntons property East Region League Cup this Saturday at East Shore Park.

Kick-off is at 1:45pm