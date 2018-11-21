Burgh end away day blues with five goal thriller win

Newburgh travelled to Stoneyburn on Saturday looking to pick up their first points on the road this season.

With 17 minutes played a Stoneyburn corner was floated over to Evan Drew at the back post who rose unchallenged to header home.

A neat pass from Johal led to the equalising goal on 27 minutes. The Burgh striker gathered the ball in and turned smartly making space to shoot from just inside the penalty area.

The shot was blocked, with the referee judging that the defender had used a hand resulting in a penalty, which Sutherland stepped up and converted.

The second half was only five minutes old when Newburgh took the lead. Craig Robinson made good progress down the left and Sutherland found himself in space in the box. Robinson did well to find his strike partner from the by line. Sutherland had time to gather the ball and pick his spot from 10 yards out.

With just over an hour played Gallagher fouled Sutherland and then swung a wild kick at the Newburgh striker. The referee had no hesitation in sending Gallagher off.

Ten men Stoneyburn then pulled themselves level with 82 minutes on the clock with an excellent goal from Robertson. A diagonal pass from Wade in midfield was perfectly weighted over the Burgh defence for the wide man to lash a right foot volley home from six yards out.

However, Newburgh regained their lead with two minutes to play. Substitute Hughes picked the ball up wide on the left and drove forward beating his marker to make space for Sutherland on the right who beat his man and reversed a pass to find Hutchison free in the box. The young Burgh midfielder turned well and guided a left foot shot high into the net.

With seconds remaining in the game Scott Sutherland picked up his second yellow of the game to leave both sides with 10 men.

Newburgh: C Sutherland, Johal, Milton, MacBride (Skinner 88), Clark, Smart, Hutchison, F Robinson, C Robinson, S Sutherland, Fraser (Hughes 78).