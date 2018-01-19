‘Burgh’s attitude pleases boss Fortune

Manager Alan Fortune was delighted with Newburgh’s persistence and belief in themselves at the weekend as they earned a 2-2 draw at Lochore Welfare.

The point ensured a decent enough start to 2018 for Fortune’s men who’ll now aim to climb the table.

The Newburgh boss said: “Lochore is a difficult place to come and take anything as they’re always full of energy.

“Our three new players were obviously edgy in the opening half an hour but then settled down and all three acquitted themselves well.”

The manager is looking forward to this weekend’s home game against Luncarty

He added: “If we can take the positivity, work ethic and energy from Lochore into the fixture I will be more than happy.”