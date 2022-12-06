Burntisland Shipyard 0-0 Glenrothes: Shipyard draw in wake of points deduction for failing to fulfil K & D fixture

Home keeper Mikey Couser punches clear against Glenrothes (Pic courtesy of Burntisland Shipyard)

Shippy – whose chances of finishing above the bottom three places in this campaign have been hit by a three-point deduction imposed for them failing to fulfil a fixture at Kirkcaldy & Dysart on September 24 – were boosted by the return of several players to face Glenrothes and the management had the luxury of being able to list a full set of substitutes.

But the visitors dominated the first-half, with Dylan Honeyman and Stuart Cargill both missing the target from good positions.

Shippy keeper Mikey Couser – in for the unavailable Scott Costello – made a good save when he tipped over a deflected shot and he held a header from the resultant corner.

Into the second-half and Burntisland’s Kyle Bell would have been relieved to see his headed interception go just wide of his own post.

Ben Anthony then crossed for Jack Wilson and the burly striker saw his shot pushed away by Glen’s keeper Adam Shaw.

Iain Millar headed wide for Shippy before the home team were frustrated when substitute Rhys Wardlaw appeared to be pulled down as he ran towards goal but the referee deemed he had handled the ball and awarded a free-kick to Glenrothes.

