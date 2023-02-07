Burntisland Shipyard 0-1 Armadale Thistle: Strang red card mystifies Shipyard boss Dave Costello

Burntisland Shipyard pair Dan Thomson and Sam Glancy (in black strips) in midfield battle against Armadale Thistle (Pic courtesy Burntisland Shipyard)

Although the hosts had no problem with Strang’s earlier booking, no-one seemed to have a clue why he was cautioned again for an innocuous-looking challenge with the score at 0-0 midway through the second half of this King Cup 1st Round tie.

Armadale – currently second in the East of Scotland League third division – took advantage of their numerical advantage against a team two leagues higher up to score the game’s only goal just two minutes later as Tomas Murphy drove forward and fired in a shot that flashed past home keeper Scott Costello at his near post.

Gutted gaffer Costello told the club website post match: “There was not a lot in it and obviously Sandy’s red card changed things.

"It was a decision that baffled me to be honest, with my counterpart from Armadale agreeing it was never a booking.

“I thought we played well, never giving them too many sights of goal.

“We just didn’t create enough chances for it to go our way.”

