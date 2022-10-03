Burntisland Shipyard 1-1 Whitehill Welfare: Keeper off in Shippy return to action

Shippy keeper Scott Costello was sent off (Pic Burntisland Shipyard)

Just seven days after declaring that they only had nine fit and available players and so were unable to fulfil the Dysart fixture, Shippy got off to a good start on their league resumption as Jack Wilson put them ahead against Whitehill after 42 minutes.

The goal came against the run of play in the first-half as Welfare had earlier created and squandered several good scoring chances.

But the visitors drew level in the second-half when Ryan Weir slotted home a 62nd-minute penalty kick awarded for a foul on Ty O’Neill by Shippy goalkeeper Scott Costello.

Costello, who was booked for that challenge on O’Neill, was then shown a second yellow card and then a red following an exchange of words with a spectator.

Burntisland, 14th in the latest standings with five points from seven games, visit Coldstream in the league this Saturday with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Meanwhile, Shippy have announced that the Recreation Park club will be donating its old strips to the charity "Kit Aid" which sends the kit to some of the poorest regions in the world.