Burntisland Shipyard 12th in East of Scotland League second division table after Edinburgh South call-off follows 2-0 loss to Kennoway Star Hearts

Burntisland Shipyard are 12th in the East of Scotland League second division with 24 points from 20 matches after last Saturday’s home game against Edinburgh South was postponed due to an unplayable pitch.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 25th Mar 2024, 08:42 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2024, 08:42 GMT
Shippy boss Lee Richardson said missed chances and two mistakes at the back cost his team in their loss last Wednesday nightShippy boss Lee Richardson said missed chances and two mistakes at the back cost his team in their loss last Wednesday night
Shippy’s last league outing saw them defeated 2-0 at home by Kennoway Star Hearts last Wednesday evening, with the hosts paying for missing several chances as Hearts prevailed thanks to goals via Campbell Tully’s 13th-minute header and Declan Nugent’s strike after a breakaway on 81 minutes.

Burntisland manager Lee Richardson told club media post match: “We created plenty of chances but unfortunately couldn’t convert any of them and at the other end two mistakes cost us dearly.”

Shippy continue their league campaign at home to Armadale Thistle this Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm, before another home league game against Newburgh on Tuesday, April 2, kick-off 7.30pm.