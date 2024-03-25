Burntisland Shipyard 12th in East of Scotland League second division table after Edinburgh South call-off follows 2-0 loss to Kennoway Star Hearts
Shippy’s last league outing saw them defeated 2-0 at home by Kennoway Star Hearts last Wednesday evening, with the hosts paying for missing several chances as Hearts prevailed thanks to goals via Campbell Tully’s 13th-minute header and Declan Nugent’s strike after a breakaway on 81 minutes.
Burntisland manager Lee Richardson told club media post match: “We created plenty of chances but unfortunately couldn’t convert any of them and at the other end two mistakes cost us dearly.”
Shippy continue their league campaign at home to Armadale Thistle this Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm, before another home league game against Newburgh on Tuesday, April 2, kick-off 7.30pm.