Shippy boss Lee Richardson said missed chances and two mistakes at the back cost his team in their loss last Wednesday night

Shippy’s last league outing saw them defeated 2-0 at home by Kennoway Star Hearts last Wednesday evening, with the hosts paying for missing several chances as Hearts prevailed thanks to goals via Campbell Tully’s 13th-minute header and Declan Nugent’s strike after a breakaway on 81 minutes.

Burntisland manager Lee Richardson told club media post match: “We created plenty of chances but unfortunately couldn’t convert any of them and at the other end two mistakes cost us dearly.”