Jack Wilson (pictured) scored clincher (Library pic)

Shippy climbed up to fourth bottom spot in the table thanks to last Saturday’s crucial 2-0 victory at Lochore Welfare. They are now above Lochore and Coldstream who are third bottom and second bottom respectively with one fixture to play, on the same number of points (28) but goal differences which are massively inferior to Dave Costello’s side.

However, with Coldstream hosting Lochore in their league finale this Saturday, at least one of those two sides is guaranteed to accumulate something by way of points, meaning that defeat for Shippy against Rosyth would definitely see them relegated.

At least survival is in Burntisland’s hands, after seeing off Lochore in a win which came courtesy of a fantastic long range strike from Jordan Galloway on 24 minutes which went in off a post and an 83rd-minute penalty from Jack Wilson after substitute Robbie MacAulay had been upended just inside the box by Lochore keeper Dale Wotherspoon.

A Joe Kirby free kick that flew wide was Lochore’s last opportunity as the Shippy comfortably saw out the final few minutes.

In all honesty, the hosts could and should have had another couple of goals given the good chances they created.