Burntisland Shipyard 3-1 Leith Athletic: Shippy get first league win of season

Ben and Nathan celebrate Shipyard's third goal (Pic Burntisland Shipyard)

The vast majority of the Recreation Park crowd – apart from away fans including boxing legend Ken Buchanan who was following Athletic – went home happy as Shipyard prevailed thanks to goals by Jack Wilson, Sam Glancy and Ben Anthony.

Burntisland’s opening win in this season’s East of Scotland League first division sees them move up to 12th place with four points from their five games.

And it’s all thanks to their success in a match which saw Shipyard break the deadlock just before half-time with a tremendous strike from Wilson who curled a great free-kick into the corner from around 25 yards out.

Shipyard doubled their advantage early in the second half when Glancy’s inswinging corner went straight into the net to put his side in a dominant position.

It appeared that Shippy were the dominant force but Leith then pulled a goal back, very much against the run of play, when substitute Wayne Sproule broke clear and sent an angled shot in off the post to beat home keeper Scott Costello.

However, Anthony restored the hosts' two-goal cushion with a well-placed shot to settle any nerves among the Shippy ranks.

Deep into stoppage time, away keeper McGinley denied substitute Nathan Feeley a goal with a great full stretch dive to his right.