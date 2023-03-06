Rhys Wardlaw scores (Pic Burntisland Shipyard)

East of Scotland League first division Shipyard comfortably saw off their third division opponents to please Costello.

He told the Shippy website: “We were a bit wasteful in the first half having created some good openings but in the second we took our chances and I am delighted for young Rhys.

“We rarely looked like conceding. In fact, I don’t think Scott (Burntisland keeper Scott Costello) had a save of note to make throughout the 90 minutes.”

The hosts’ first goal didn't arrive until the 45th minute when the ball was only partially cleared and Sam Glancy smashed it high into the net from distance.

It was 2-0 early in the second half when a long throw-in dropped for Mark James and he volleyed the ball past away keeper Ben Sinclair.

Shippy’s third came in the 81st minute when Craig Watt’s raking long ball found Wardlaw and the big striker showed great strength and composure to score.

Then, after Shaun Keatings was brought down near the touchline, he curled a delightful free-kick into the top corner from around 35 yards to make it 4-0.

Wardlaw then scored his second, smashing the ball into the net from inside the area to complete the scoring.