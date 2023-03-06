Burntisland Shipyard 5-0 Stoneyburn: New man’s double as Shippy cruise on in League Cup
Burntisland Shipyard boss Dave Costello was chuffed for new signing Rhys Wardlaw, who netted his first two goals for the club in Saturday’s 5-0 home League Cup first round win over Stoneyburn.
East of Scotland League first division Shipyard comfortably saw off their third division opponents to please Costello.
He told the Shippy website: “We were a bit wasteful in the first half having created some good openings but in the second we took our chances and I am delighted for young Rhys.
“We rarely looked like conceding. In fact, I don’t think Scott (Burntisland keeper Scott Costello) had a save of note to make throughout the 90 minutes.”
The hosts’ first goal didn't arrive until the 45th minute when the ball was only partially cleared and Sam Glancy smashed it high into the net from distance.
It was 2-0 early in the second half when a long throw-in dropped for Mark James and he volleyed the ball past away keeper Ben Sinclair.
Shippy’s third came in the 81st minute when Craig Watt’s raking long ball found Wardlaw and the big striker showed great strength and composure to score.
Then, after Shaun Keatings was brought down near the touchline, he curled a delightful free-kick into the top corner from around 35 yards to make it 4-0.
Wardlaw then scored his second, smashing the ball into the net from inside the area to complete the scoring.
Burntisland, second bottom with 14 points from 17 games, continue their league campaign at bottom side Kennoway Star Hearts this Saturday with kick-off at 2.30pm.