Lee Richardson was frustrated by Shippy's 4-1 loss (Pic Mark Ferguson)

Burntisland Shipyard manager Lee Richardson has bemoaned “a lack of continuity” in his playing squad selection after a horror first half showing contributed towards last Saturday’s 4-1 East of Scotland Football League second division humbling at Coldstream.

Injury, suspension and unavailability restricted Richardson’s options and he had to utilise some youngsters and put not fully fit players on the bench.

“We played so well last week when we beat Dalkeith,” the gaffer told club media post match.

"However, I had to make three changes to the team when ideally, I would have started the same 11.

"That has been the big problem for me all season, last season too for that matter, in that I can get no continuity in team selection.”

Coldstream took the lead in the 15th minute last weekend when James Paxton shot home.

It was 2-0 on 42 minutes when Thomas Grey – given far too much time and space wide on the right – smashed a great angled shot across Ryan Couser and into the far corner.

Miguel Freire’s cross was then knocked home by Grey for his second before half-time.

Jack Storm blasted in the Streamers’ fourth after 84 minutes, before Burntisland netted a fine consolation effort through Tony McAndrew after Cammy Bell’s set-up.

Shippy, ninth with 17 points from 13 matches, get a break from league action this Saturday as they travel to Kennoway Star Hearts for a King Cup first round tie which kicks off at 1.30pm.