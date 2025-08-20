Burntisland Shipyard boss Lee Richardson blasts decision not to award penalty

Shippy boss Lee Richardson was not happy with some of the officiating

Burntisland Shipyard boss Lee Richardson bemoaned what he called “a very poor decision” by the referee not to award his team a penalty in last Saturday’s 1-0 home East of Scotland Qualifying Cup second round defeat to Edinburgh University.

The students took the lead late in the first half when the ball was played in from the right and Charlie Rothnie tucked his scoring chance away.

Shipyard began the second half much better, and it wasn’t long before the controversial incident came which was to later leave gaffer Richardson exasperated.

A driving run to the byeline by Michael Gibb resulted in a corner, although it could easily have been more had the referee penalised the apparent foul on Gibb as he entered the area.

A deep Hunter cross was then met on the volley by half-time substitute Jordan Galloway, but University keeper Thomas Kay saved the shot. Kay then tipped over an attempt from Hunter that had bounced down into the ground before rising sharply and looking to be heading in just under the bar before the keeper’s intervention.

And boss Richardson said post match: “I thought we were very poor in the first half and lost a bad goal. Second half we were much better and created a few chances.

"I thought Jordan had scored but he was really unlucky and how we never got a penalty when MJ was challenged in the box baffles me. It was a very poor decision in my opinion.”

Shippy’s home EoS second division match against Stirling University this Saturday kicks off at 2.30pm.