Burntisland Shipyard boss Lee Richardson blasts referee's call to allow 'offside' winning goal
With one Shippy observer later musing: ‘It wasn’t even close to being onside’, it was a major blow for Richardson’s team – who had Ethan Bauld sent off for protesting the controversial winner – that the students’ Lucas Dobson was allowed to run through unchallenged and slot the ball beyond Kacper Okupnik for the game’s decisive goal after 79 minutes.
And Richardson told club media post match: “You can’t legislate for decisions like that.
"I felt we never got much the whole game, however, it’s hard to deal with these kind of things and I have sympathy for my players and their frustrations.
"I thought Stuart (new signing Stuart Forster) had an excellent game tonight was unlucky on several occasions.”
It was the students who had earlier led at half-time thanks to a back post header from captain James Farrell following a 36th minute corner.
But, against the run of play, Shippy captain Mikey Gibb equalised in the 65th minute, by latching onto a long ball, lobbing advancing keeper Alex Sutherland and heading the ball into the empty net.
Burntisland, who are now tenth in the latest league standings with 25 points from 22 fixtures, visit Oakley United in the league this Saturday in a 2.30pm kick-off.
