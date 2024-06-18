Lee Richardson has been busy in the transfer market (Pic Mark Ferguson)

Burntisland Shipyard manager Lee Richardson’s summer rebuilding job has continued with the acquisitions of a pair of strikers - Connor Schiavone from Glenrothes and Liam Taylor from Lochore Welfare.

Richardson – who in recent days has also brought in goalkeeper Jack Mill and midfielder Tony McAndrew from Kelty Hearts and Hill of Beath Hawthorn respectively – is keen to avoid a repeat of last term when an injury crisis left him struggling to put out a consistent team as Shippy ended fourth bottom of the East of Scotland second division.

The gaffer told the Fife Free Press: "Last season I had 25 players but by the end of it I was struggling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We had a high turnover of players last season with injuries and people leaving.

"When I took over I think I had six players.

"And I think there will be a high turnover of players again this season.

“This season my plan is to go round a few younger guys and get some young, hungry players in, with a couple of experienced boys.”

The Shippy manager, who has also brought in Brett Trotter – formerly at Kelty Hearts – as goalkeeping coach, was then asked what he considers to be a realistic target in the league for his charges next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A realistic target for us next season would be to finish in mid-table,” he added.

"But hopefully after Christmas if we are pushing in that part of the league then you never know.

"We also want to have a decent run in the cups and maybe get past the first round of the Scottish Cup.”

Richardson, 51, who took over as Burntisland boss in the summer of 2023, is enjoying being a major figurehead at a club he has served in several different roles over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I finished my playing career at the Shipyard. I played my last four seasons at the club and it was where I first started coaching.

"So I’ve been a player, I was the captain there, I’ve been a coach and now I’m the manager.

"So the next step will probably be the chairman for me!”