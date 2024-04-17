An injury to Scott Costello (pictured) led to Shippy signing 16-year-old keeper Cole Miller (Pic Burntisland Shipyard)

Twelfth-placed Shippy moved onto 27 points from 22 league matches after the victory at Paties Road, Lee Richardson’s side’s first league success since a 2-0 win at Peebles Rovers on February 24.

And boss Richardson told club media post match: “I’m happy to get the win, which I believe we deserved.

“We were stretched a bit again today but once again nobody let me down.

"I thought Cole did extremely well for a 16-year-old goalkeeper making his debut.”

The club website reported that it could and should have been more comfortable for Shippy than the 2-1 scoreline suggests.

The persistent injury problems that had beset the club this season continued as Mikey Couser dropped out having broken his thumb in training and Sam Glancy wasn’t available as he nursed a minor niggle.

With regular goalkeeper Scott Costello still missing thanks to a back injury, an emergency keeper had to be signed and young Miller joined the club on Friday after a spell with East Fife under-20s.

The teenager acquitted himself very well and was unfortunate not to keep a clean sheet as his defence failed to clear a loose ball after his great save, allowing United to claw a goal back.

Shippy had earlier got off to a great start as they went ahead on six minutes. A Harris Kay corner to the front post area was powerfully headed in by Mikey Gibb for his third goal this season.

Shipyard went 2-0 up when Kris Murphy netted from six yards after Dan Thomson set him up following a driving run and cross.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men before half-time when Adams was red carded for foul and abusive language towards the referee.

Despite being a man down, Edinburgh pulled a goal back in the second half but couldn’t find a leveller.