Burntisland Shipyard boss Lee Richardson hails his team's 'tremendous character' after only losing to top flight Crossgates Primrose on penalties

After exiting the League Cup 4-3 on penalties following a 3-3 1st Round home draw against a Crossgates Primrose side from two leagues higher on Friday night, Burntisland Shipyard boss Lee Richardson hailed his team’s “tremendous character”.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 6th Mar 2024, 10:31 GMT
Updated 6th Mar 2024, 10:34 GMT
Burntisland Shipyard manager Lee RichardsonBurntisland Shipyard manager Lee Richardson
Burntisland Shipyard manager Lee Richardson

Trailing 1-0 to an early deflected shot by the visitors’ Cammy Muirhead, Shippy went 2-0 down when Craig Henderson shot home.

But Richardson’s team pulled it back to 2-1 before half-time when Dan Thomson lashed in, before equalising on 52 minutes via Sam Glancy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was 3-2 for Crossgates on 70 minutes when Campbell netted a penalty given for Gibb’s foul, before Shippy forced extra time when CJ Thomson fired home.

After a nine-minute delay fixing the floodlights , no more goals meant a penalty shootout which saw Crossgates net four times and have one saved by Couser, while Shippy scored through D Thomson, Murphy and Matty Robertson but Scott Costello and Mikey Moodie failed to hit the target.

Boss Richardson said: “We more than matched a Premier League team for 120 minutes and gave as good as we got. We showed tremendous character to come back from two down to draw level and then once again after we fell behind to the penalty.

“I thought we played some good stuff particularly in the second half. However, we were guilty of giving away avoidable goals.”

Shippy, in home King Cup 2nd Round action against Stoneyburn after we went to press, visit Coldstream in division two this Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm.

Related topics:PrimroseThomson