Burntisland Shipyard boss Lee Richardson hails his team's 'tremendous character' after only losing to top flight Crossgates Primrose on penalties
Trailing 1-0 to an early deflected shot by the visitors’ Cammy Muirhead, Shippy went 2-0 down when Craig Henderson shot home.
But Richardson’s team pulled it back to 2-1 before half-time when Dan Thomson lashed in, before equalising on 52 minutes via Sam Glancy.
It was 3-2 for Crossgates on 70 minutes when Campbell netted a penalty given for Gibb’s foul, before Shippy forced extra time when CJ Thomson fired home.
After a nine-minute delay fixing the floodlights , no more goals meant a penalty shootout which saw Crossgates net four times and have one saved by Couser, while Shippy scored through D Thomson, Murphy and Matty Robertson but Scott Costello and Mikey Moodie failed to hit the target.
Boss Richardson said: “We more than matched a Premier League team for 120 minutes and gave as good as we got. We showed tremendous character to come back from two down to draw level and then once again after we fell behind to the penalty.
“I thought we played some good stuff particularly in the second half. However, we were guilty of giving away avoidable goals.”
Shippy, in home King Cup 2nd Round action against Stoneyburn after we went to press, visit Coldstream in division two this Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm.