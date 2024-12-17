Burntisland Shipyard boss Lee Richardson hits out at 'strange' refereeing decisions in 3-3 draw

Lee Richardson sounded mystified by some of the officiating at Tweedmouth Rangers (Pic Mark Ferguson)

Burntisland Shipyard manager Lee Richardson blasted “strange” refereeing decisions in his side’s 3-3 league draw at Tweedmouth Rangers last Saturday.

Burntisland – who finished the game with nine men after having both Cammy Bell and Tony McAndrew sent off – are now ninth in the East of Scotland Football League second division with 18 points from 15 fixtures after the six-goal thriller in Berwick-upon-Tweed.

And boss Richardson told club media post match: “There is no individual man of the match today.

"Every one of those boys who took the field today deserves enormous credit for their performances, every facet of their play that you would look for in the face of adversity shone through.

"Grit, character, determination, passion, togetherness and no lack of skill earned them some reward.

“There were some decisions that were made today that I found strange to say the least, however, I won’t be drawn on the referee’s performance.”

The hosts took the lead on 21 minutes with a great strike from Cameron Howden, who found the top of the net with a well struck shot.

Bell received his straight red card eight minutes later for remarks the referee took issue with, before Shippy levelled on 39 minutes when Michael Gibb headed in Kieran Crielly’s pinpoint cross.

There was a bizarre incident on 54 minutes when McAndrew received a second yellow while entering the dugout, with the referee not permitting his replacement by Sandy Strang.

But the nine men went 2-1 up when Dan McBay headed in Jordan Galloway’s sublime 64th-minute free-kick.

However, Tweedmouth levelled on 79 minutes courtesy of Craig Bell’s brilliant overhead kick, before the home side went 3-2 up when Christian Temple nodded in a corner at the near post.

Shipyard were not to be denied though and a Kai Beard corner was headed back across goal by Gibb and Elliot Jowitt was on hand to knock the ball home from close range on 93 minutes, sparking wild celebrations within the Shipyard camp and Jowitt was cautioned for taking his shirt off.

Shippy host Bathgate Thistle in the King Cup second round this Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.