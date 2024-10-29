Burntisland Shipyard boss Lee Richardson 'mystified' at home defeat

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 29th Oct 2024, 13:22 BST
Updated 29th Oct 2024, 13:22 BST
Lee Richardson 'couldn't believe' Shippy lost (Pic Mark Ferguson)
Lee Richardson 'couldn't believe' Shippy lost (Pic Mark Ferguson)
Burntisland Shipyard manager Lee Richardson sounded mystified when assessing last Saturday’s 1-0 home loss to Bathgate Thistle in the East of Scotland Football League second division.

In a dour match lacking quality, the only good chance of the opening 45 minutes came the way of Shipyard after 33 minutes.

Mikey Gibb controlled a long ball and burst into the area; however, the ball wouldn’t sit for him and although he got his shot away Bathgate keeper Cody Thomson was able to push the ball away and the danger was cleared.

The only goal of the contest came the way of the visitors in the 89th minute.

The Shipyard defence missed a long high ball and Jordan Devine gathered it, bore down on goal and showed composure as he fired the ball through Ryan Couser’s legs to net.

“I can’t believe we lost that today,” gaffer Richardson told club media post match.

"I didn’t think they troubled us much at all and ultimately one mistake has cost us dearly.

"We didn’t carry a lot of threat either to be fair, however, I thought we should have won it.

"Gibby has a couple of decent chances, particularly the one in the first half but I can’t rely on him every week.

"I need others to be chipping in with goals too.”

Burntisland, 10th in the table after accumulating 14 points from 11 league fixtures, continue their second division campaign this Friday, November 1 when they host Dalkeith Thistle in a match which kicks off at 7.45pm.

